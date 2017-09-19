Hillsboro McDonald’s Features New Self-Serve Kiosks

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A McDonald’s restaurant in Hillsboro, Missouri is among the first in the country to feature self-serve kiosks – allowing people who pay with credit or debit cards to bypass the cashiers to order their meals.
Photos of the new touch-screen ordering process were shared to the What’s Up JeffCo Facebook page, Monday:
All of McDonald’s U.S. locations will have the self-serve option by 2020, reports USA Today, but only about 2,500 of its 14,000 U.S. restaurants will have it by the end of this year.
The photos posted to Facebook received mixed reviews. Some seem happy to see McDonald’s trying to improve their in-restaurant experience, while others see it as a hassle: