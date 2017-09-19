Police Chief and Emergency Management to Speak in St. Charles Series

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The bi-monthly speaker series on government programs continues tonight in St. Charles County.
The series is designed to provide residents with information about programs and services provided by county government.
Tonight, Police Chief David Todd and Emergency Management director Chris Hunt will discuss the topic “Making public safety personal”.
It happens from 7 to 8:30 pm at the Spencer Road Branch Library in St. Peters.
Registration is required, and you can do so at the St. Charles County website.