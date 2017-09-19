Police Chief and Emergency Management to Speak in St. Charles Series

Filed Under: Emergency Management director Chris Hunt, Police Chief David Todd, speaker series, Spencer Road Branch Library, St. Charles

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The bi-monthly speaker series on government programs continues tonight in St. Charles County.

The series is designed to provide residents with information about programs and services provided by county government.

Tonight, Police Chief David Todd and Emergency Management director Chris Hunt will discuss the topic “Making public safety personal”.

It happens from 7 to 8:30 pm at the Spencer Road Branch Library in St. Peters.

Registration is required, and you can do so at the St. Charles County website.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen