Richmond Heights Speaks Up on City County Merger

Filed Under: City, County, merger, Richmond Heights

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Richmond Heights City Council is telling the state to stay out of the St. Louis area’s business.

The council passed a resolution opposing, and encouraging everyone else to oppose, any future attempts by the state to reorganize local government in the St. Louis area, whether that means unifying St. Louis City and County or letting the city re-enter the county. Senator Ron Richard floated the idea earlier this year to backlash from St. Louis area leaders in the city and county.

The resolution doesn’t offer an opinion on reunification of some kind, only that the state shouldn’t play a role. It’s similar to what Ellisville passed earlier this year, but different from what Chesterfield passed, which said any sort of reunification is bad, no matter who spearheads it.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen