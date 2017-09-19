Richmond Heights Speaks Up on City County Merger

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Richmond Heights City Council is telling the state to stay out of the St. Louis area’s business.
The council passed a resolution opposing, and encouraging everyone else to oppose, any future attempts by the state to reorganize local government in the St. Louis area, whether that means unifying St. Louis City and County or letting the city re-enter the county. Senator Ron Richard floated the idea earlier this year to backlash from St. Louis area leaders in the city and county.
The resolution doesn’t offer an opinion on reunification of some kind, only that the state shouldn’t play a role. It’s similar to what Ellisville passed earlier this year, but different from what Chesterfield passed, which said any sort of reunification is bad, no matter who spearheads it.