Small Earthquake Reported In Illinois, Felt In 3 States

Associated Press
A geologic study warns the New Madrid Fault Line in the central U.S. could still be active. (Getty Images)

ALBION, Ill. (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a small earthquake in southeastern Illinois was felt across parts of Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.

The USGS says the preliminary 3.8-magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday about 7 .5 miles northeast of the city of Albion. The agency says the quake caused light to moderate shaking and very light damage. The quake’s preliminary depth was a little more than 7 miles.

The Edwards County Sheriff’s office in Albion says there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

The USGS says shaking was felt in Terre Haute and near Bloomington in Indiana, Owesboro and Paduch in Kentucky, and Effingham and Carbondale in Illinois.

Albion is about 140 miles west of Louisville, Kentucky.

