St. Louis Man Charged in Spanish Lake Carjacking

SPANISH LAKE (KMOX) — A St. Louis man is facing charges after allegedly carjacking a man early Tuesday morning in Spanish Lake — then returning to the scene of the crime less than an hour later.

Police say Darron Scott, 27, was with three other men wearing surgical masks — Scott pulled a gun and demanded the car, then patted the victim down for his phone and wallet — the victim was able to get his three-year-old son out of the car before they took it.

Scott drove back to the scene and dropped off two people while police were still there. They chased him until the car crashed at the corner of Drury and Switzer in St. Louis City.

Scott faces first degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest charges. He’s being held on a $100,000 cash only bond — he was the only one charged in this incident.

