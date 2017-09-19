T Bone Burnett Added to St. Louis Walk of Fame

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Some Delmar Loop businesses remain closed following the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley. But that is not stopping the St. Louis Walk of Fame from inducting its newest member.
T-Bone Burnett has won 13 Grammy’s and an Academy Award in 2010. Burnett will be here in St. Louis for the ceremony this morning near the Pageant. That’s when the brass star and bronze plaque will be revealed in the sidewalk.
Burnett was born in St. Louis, raised in Fort Worth, Texas, and is married to Callie Khouri, who also has won an Academy Award. She’ll be flying in for this event as well.
The ceremony begins at 11:30am and is free to the public. It’s expected to last about 15 minutes.