Ferguson Consent Decree Reforms Moving Forward

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ferguson reforms promised in that federal Consent Decree agreed to 21 months ago after the Michael Brown shooting are moving forward. That’s what city leaders tell a federal judge monitoring progress.

Ferguson Police Chief Delrish Moss says his officers are getting lots of training on fair policing and more caution in the use of force.

One reform already enacted – Ferguson’s municipal courts used to be under the city’s finance director and police chief, but it’s now under the city manager, and a new judge and prosecutor are emphasizing using the court to enforce public safety, not to raise revenue for the city.

John Chasnoff is a member of the neighborhood policing steering committee in Ferguson. He says a survey to find out how residents feel about Ferguson police and what they want is nine months late. But the city has formed a civilian oversight board to monitor police, and made reforms in police training, and in making the courts emphasize public safety instead of raising revenue through fines.

“I think generally things are going in the right direction, I think that’s fair to say, though the report card’s still out on whether these changes are going to have a real impact on the community” he says.

