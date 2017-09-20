Preparation Continues Ahead of Ice Plex Approval

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – New developments Tuesday night concerning that proposed ice hockey complex in Creve Coeur Lake Park.

Greg Smith, attorney for the Legacy Ice Complex, went before the St. Louis County Council to talk about their plans to level and re-seed land that has already been torn up on the proposed 40-acre site.

He says what people will see in the coming weeks won’t be actual construction of the ice complex, which still needs federal approval to proceed.

“We’ve already done the detention basins, and the swales, we’ve already made it so the water will all sheet into those detention basins, and then we’ll seed it, so before the end of the year we’ll have grass on that site,” he says.

Smith did tell Council members that if they got approval from the U-S Parks Service to build the ice-plex in Creve Coeur Lake Park, but were required to pay to off-set the loss of park property, they’d likely seek to build someplace else.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook