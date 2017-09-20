Rabbi Creates Shortened Rosh Hashana Service

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Members of the local Jewish community now have another option to choose from before attending Rosh Hashana services tomorrow; a shortened version of the traditional Rosh Hashana service.

Rabbi Yosef Landa, with Chabad of Greater St. Louis, says to accommodate those who would not otherwise participate in formal Rosh Hashana synagogue services, which can last between three and four hours, he’s come up with a slimmed down version of the service lasting only thirty minutes.

“To make it available to people who, for whatever reason, don’t have the time or the wherewithal or the will or whatever, to attend the Rosh Hashana services, to make at least the most important pieces of it available to everybody,” he says.

This shortened service will include the sounding of the Shofar, the central observance of Rosh Hashana. It will take place Thursday afternoon from 3 to 3:30 on the parking area of the Morris and Ann Lazaroff Chabad Center on Delmar in U City.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook