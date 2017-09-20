Race for Reconciliation Takes Place This Weekend

Filed Under: race for reconciliation, Tower Grove Park

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The second annual Race for Reconciliation is Saturday September 30th in Tower Grove Park. President of the St. Louis Reconciliation Network Dave Gustafson says their mission is to heal the broken race relations in the St. Louis region. He says racism hurts everyone and he believes it can hurt the regions chances of luring Amazon here.

“I think a major company who takes a hard look at St. Louis will realize that this underlying issue of broken race relations is a big negative for anybody considering investing here. That’s not to say it can’t be fixed. In fact a move by Amazon would be a very positive step in that direction I believe,” he says.

He believes until the region confesses that we have a problem, the region, especially the city, will continue to decline. Learn more about the race at stlrn.org.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen