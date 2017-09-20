Race for Reconciliation Takes Place This Weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The second annual Race for Reconciliation is Saturday September 30th in Tower Grove Park. President of the St. Louis Reconciliation Network Dave Gustafson says their mission is to heal the broken race relations in the St. Louis region. He says racism hurts everyone and he believes it can hurt the regions chances of luring Amazon here.
“I think a major company who takes a hard look at St. Louis will realize that this underlying issue of broken race relations is a big negative for anybody considering investing here. That’s not to say it can’t be fixed. In fact a move by Amazon would be a very positive step in that direction I believe,” he says.
He believes until the region confesses that we have a problem, the region, especially the city, will continue to decline. Learn more about the race at stlrn.org.