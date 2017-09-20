Rothman Furniture Closing All St. Louis Locations

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Rothman Furniture, a St. Louis original for 90 years, is closing its doors.
Rothman president and CEO Jay Steinback says the multi-billion dollar furniture retailer is outspending and undercutting the smaller guys.
Local furniture stores, like Weekends Only, Carol House Furniture and The Bedroom Store are having a tough time competition, he says, against the likes of Ashley HomeStore, Value City and IKEA.
He says it’s also tough for local furniture stores who net 50 million dollars in revenue to compete against a multi-billion dollar chain who might spend 50 million just on advertising.
Steinback says the liquidation sales begin next month.
It is a once-in-a-lifetime sale,” Steinback says. “Rothman has multiple wear houses filled to the brim, and we have to get rid of everything.”
The closure does not affect Magnolia Home showroom by Rothman in Richmond Heights, which is operated separately.
Since 1972, Rothman Furniture Stores have been family owned and operated exclusively in St. Louis.