St. Louis Police Could Try Free Body Cams

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Could St. Louis police officers be using body cameras in the very near future? A vote today in the Board of Alderman will make that decision.
The vote takes place at 2 p.m. this afternoon and here’s the catch. The body cameras would cost nothing.
An Arizona-based company called Axon is offering body cameras and software to police departments all over the country for a one-year free trial.
At the end of that one year, the city would decide whether or not it wants to keep the cameras and pay a little more than a million dollars.
This proposal would give more than 1,000 St. Louis police officers an extra set of eyes but it remains to be seen if the Board of Alderman will agree to the free trial.