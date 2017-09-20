Start Up Founder Calls For Political Unity in Face of Protests

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – They were bitter rivals in a close campaign, but can two of the city’s top elected officials come together in the face of protest?

Former St. Louis startup founder Edward Domain posted to Facebook that he wishes Mayor Lyda Krewson and city treasurer Tishaura Jones would sit down face-to-face, along with state representative Bruce Franks to hash out the issues that have people in the streets.

Jones comments “I won’t hold my breath waiting on that call.” She also said the mayor’s cancelling of town halls makes it hard to have a conversation. Krewson notes the last time they texted was months ago, but promises to call Jones’ office, but Tishaura Jones says before they talk about problem-solving, Lyda Krewson needs to “take her proverbial foot off my neck, i.e. my office.” There’ve been attempts by aldermen to curtail the autonomy of the city treasurer and her jurisdiction over parking meters.

