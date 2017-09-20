Steen Out For Remainder Of Training Camp With Left Hand Injury

ST. LOUIS (Blues) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that forward Alexander Steen will miss the remainder of training camp after suffering a left hand injury in the Blues’ first preseason game, last night in Dallas. Steen will be re-evaluated in three weeks.
Steen, 33, is entering his 10th season with the Blues. In 2016-17, the 6’0, 211-pound forward dressed in 76 regular season games, recording 51 points (16 goals, 35 assists). In addition, the Winnipeg, Manitoba, native appeared in 10 postseason games, tallying seven points (three goals, four assists).
The Blues will host the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight, at 7 p.m., at Scottrade Center. Fans can view the game via live stream by downloading the FOX Sports GO app or visiting FOXSportsGO.com and entering their pay-TV subscription information (must receive FOX Sports Midwest in cable subscription). The game will also be broadcast live on radio on Y98 HD3 and audio streamed on www.KMOX.com.