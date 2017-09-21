Amazon Developing its Answer to Google Glass

Filed Under: Alexa, Amazon, Google Glass, wearable

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Amazon’s developing a pair of smart-glasses that would allow users to tap the company’s virtual assistant Alexa outside the home.

The Financial Times reports that the device would pair up with a smart phone and has what’s called a ‘bone conduction audio system’, meaning the user can hear Alexa without earphones. It would be Amazon’s first wearable device, while entering a tough market, as Google Glass never took off commercially, with alphabet focusing on business applications.

Amazon’s Echo smart system speaker featuring Alexa has been a smash hit.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live

Listen