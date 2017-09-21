Amazon Developing its Answer to Google Glass

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Amazon’s developing a pair of smart-glasses that would allow users to tap the company’s virtual assistant Alexa outside the home.
The Financial Times reports that the device would pair up with a smart phone and has what’s called a ‘bone conduction audio system’, meaning the user can hear Alexa without earphones. It would be Amazon’s first wearable device, while entering a tough market, as Google Glass never took off commercially, with alphabet focusing on business applications.
Amazon’s Echo smart system speaker featuring Alexa has been a smash hit.