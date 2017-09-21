Central West End Bookfest Still Scheduled This Weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Central West End Bookfest is scheduled Thursday through Saturday, despite a few boarded up windows here and there after last weekend’s Stockely verdict backlash. Organizer Kris Kleindienst of Left Bank Books says the show must go on.
“I think St. Louisans are very resilient people, and we don’t just cower in our houses after every little newscast that we see,” she says.
More than 30 authors will speak and meet with readers including nationally-known novelist Sherman Alexie and local illustrator Mary Engelbreit. The event features live music, food, drinks and other entertainment throughout the Central West End.