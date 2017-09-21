Hair Braiders Appeal Cosmetology License Case

Filed Under: court, hair braiders, license

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The attorney for a group of Missouri women who specialize in African hair braiding were back in court appealing their case to federal court Wednesday.

Attorneys with the Institute for Justice say the district court was wrong to uphold the state requirement that African-style hair braiders be licensed cosmetologists which cost over a thousand dollars. Attorney Dan Alban says only 7 percent of the coursework overlaps with what braiders actually do.

“People have a right to earn an honest living without being subject to arbitrary regulations and these are completely arbitrary,” he says.

Alban calls it a licensing scheme supported by cosmetology schools to increase their enrollment. Missouri is one of only 13 states that still require braiders to get what he calls the “unnecessary” license to braid hair.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live

Listen