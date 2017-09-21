Preparations Underway for Sold-Out Billy Joel Concert at Busch

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Music fans and Stockley verdict protesters are likely to cross paths outside Busch Stadium this evening as Billy Joel performs a sold-out show inside, and demonstrators plan a rally just blocks away.

Police say they will be opening up more access for pedestrians to get to the stadium, and they may try to limit access to the immediate area to those holding tickets.

St. Louis Cardinals Event Services Director Vicki Bryant is recommending fans get there early and have their tickets ready.

“If law enforcement officials, you know, start asking to see people’s tickets, then I would have those tickets out and ready to show them so you can get through and get in the stadium,” she says.

Grounds crew waters infield as seats are placed in outfield and speakers are lifted in place. #BillyJoelatBusch @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/bd1hxvkKf8 — Brian Kelly (@Brpkelly) September 21, 2017

Gates open at 6 p.m. Demonstrators are planning to meet at Kiener Plaza at 6:30. Showtime is 8 o’clock. Concertgoers should expect some delays.

Some streets around Busch Stadium will have restricted access for pedestrians, however NO street closures for tonight's #BillyJoel concert. — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 21, 2017

Those traveling to the #BillyJoel concert tonight should expect delays…arrive early, allowing plenty of time to enter the stadium! — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 21, 2017

“Certainly, we have a full compliment of our security team, and we already had enhanced measures for security for every baseball game,” Bryant says. “So, we certainly feel comfortable with the plan that we have.”

