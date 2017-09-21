Protesters Block Entrance at St. Louis Galleria

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Galleria mall found itself as the latest target of a large crowd expressing anger over the exoneration of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley.
Demonstrators marched around the parking lot of the Galleria, briefly blocking one mall entrance and later shutting down traffic on Brentwood Boulevard.
Protest co-organizer Pastor Larita Rice admitted it was part of a pattern to hurt the regional economy as much as they can.
“I believe the economic destruction is causing us some attention to be gotten and some ears to be lended to what we have to say in regards to making some long-term change,” she says.
At one point the crowd of 300 to 400 threatened to march up onto Interstate 64 in an attempt to shut it down, but a line of officers in riot gear repelled that effort.