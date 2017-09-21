SLU Tests New Stronger Flu Vaccine

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis University researchers begin a new study on a high dose flu vaccine given to the elderly.
“There is what’s called a high dose vaccine that has four times the amount of antigens in it than a regular vaccine that can protect the elderly more efficiently against influenza, ” says Clinical Director of SLU’s Center for Vaccine Development, Dr. Sharon Frey.
Frey says the current vaccine only protects against three strains of the flu. This new study will add another strain into the mix. Frey says they’ll be testing what’s called the ‘quadrivalent version’ of the flu vaccine for safety and efficacy in volunteers over the age of 65.