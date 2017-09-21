Suspicious Death in Affton

Filed Under: Affton, CrimeStoppers, St. Louis County Police, suspicious death

AFFTON, Mo. (KMOX)- St. Louis County Police are asking for the public’s help in a suspicious death case.

Officers from the Affton precinct were called to a home in the 8400 block of Hampstead (near Affton High School), Thursday afternoon, to do a welfare check.

They found the occupant of the home deceased.

Police are looking for a white 2000 Jeep Cherokee with Missouri license plate SB9D8S in connection with the case.

Call St. Louis County P.D. at 636-529-8210 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS with any tips.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live

Listen