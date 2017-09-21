Suspicious Death in Affton

AFFTON, Mo. (KMOX)- St. Louis County Police are asking for the public’s help in a suspicious death case.
Officers from the Affton precinct were called to a home in the 8400 block of Hampstead (near Affton High School), Thursday afternoon, to do a welfare check.
They found the occupant of the home deceased.
Police are looking for a white 2000 Jeep Cherokee with Missouri license plate SB9D8S in connection with the case.
Call St. Louis County P.D. at 636-529-8210 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS with any tips.