WashU Frat Investigated for Hazing

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Washington University in St. Louis is suspended while police investigate an alleged hazing.
Dean of Students Rob Wild says several people reported possible hazing of new members in the spring. Wild would not say if anyone was injured and offered no details about the alleged hazing.
He says this is the first time Phi Delta Theta has had an infraction or been investigated in at least five years, possibly longer. Suspension means the fraternity can’t host any organized activities, hold meetings or participate in fall rush.