Yadier Molina and Wife Create Fundraiser for Puerto Rico Hurricane Victims

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – St. Louis Cardinals catcher, and Puerto Rico native, Yadier Molina and his wife, Wanda, have set a goal to raise $1 million to help his home country recover from Hurricane Maria.
Molina shared a screenshot of their GoFundMe page on Instagram Thursday afternoon, saying, “We need help!!! We want to help our beautiful Island of Puerto Rico get up!!!#pray4pr#teammolina4pr”
On Wednesday, Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, flooding towns, crushing homes and killing at least two people. Millions of people on the island faced the dispiriting prospect of weeks and even months without electricity.
The storm knocked out the entire power grid across the U.S. territory of 3.4 million, leaving them without electricity to light their homes, cook or pump water.
