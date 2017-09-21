Yadier Molina and Wife Create Fundraiser for Puerto Rico Hurricane Victims

Filed Under: Country, donations, fundraiser, GoFundMe, help, Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico, St. Louis Cardinals, support, Yadier Molina

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – St. Louis Cardinals catcher, and Puerto Rico native, Yadier Molina and his wife, Wanda, have set a goal to raise $1 million to help his home country recover from Hurricane Maria.

Related story: Texas-Born Matt Carpenter Pledges $10,000 Per HR to Houston Relief Efforts

655830228 Yadier Molina and Wife Create Fundraiser for Puerto Rico Hurricane Victims

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Molina shared a screenshot of their GoFundMe page on Instagram Thursday afternoon, saying, “We need help!!! We want to help our beautiful Island of Puerto Rico get up!!!#pray4pr#teammolina4pr”

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

On Wednesday, Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, flooding towns, crushing homes and killing at least two people. Millions of people on the island faced the dispiriting prospect of weeks and even months without electricity.

The storm knocked out the entire power grid across the U.S. territory of 3.4 million, leaving them without electricity to light their homes, cook or pump water.

Click here to get to the GoFundMe page.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live

Listen