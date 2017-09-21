UPDATE: Molina Headed to Puerto Rico This Week to Help Hurricane Victims

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) updated – Immediately after the St. Louis Cardinals season ended, Yadier Molina was headed to his home in Jupiter, Fla., to prepare and then head to his home country of Puerto Rico. He’s going to deliver the money and supplies his foundation helped raise for the victims of the recent hurricanes.

Photos were shared from Molina’s Instagram page of the stacks of water, canned food, diapers, cereal and more – loaded onto tractor trailers. The post says it is all headed from Miami to Puerto Rico.

Fundacion 4 en movimiento desde Miami para llevarle ayuda a la familia y al pueblo puertorriqueño! Gracias a todos los donantes por sus ayudas ! Necesitamos mas ayuda !! Bendiciones A post shared by Yadier Molina (@yadier_marciano_molina) on Sep 29, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

The Cardinals catcher rested for the last week of the season, after taking back-to-back foul tips off his face mask.

He and his wife, Wanda, have raised more than $140,000 for the people of Puerto Rico. Some of Molina’s teammates, like Tommy Pham and Kolten Wong, also donated to his cause, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Molina will be going to Vega Alta, Puerto Rico.

“Help my family. Help my neighbors. Help my country. Help Puerto Rico,” says Molina. “I’m expecting no power, no food, no water. But what I am bringing is whatever I can, whatever I can to help.”

St. Louis Cardinals catcher, and Puerto Rico native, Yadier Molina and his wife, Wanda, have set a goal to raise $1 million to help his home country recover from Hurricane Maria.

Molina shared a screenshot of their GoFundMe page on Instagram Thursday afternoon, saying, “We need help!!! We want to help our beautiful Island of Puerto Rico get up!!!#pray4pr#teammolina4pr”

Queremos ayudar a nuestra hermosa Isla de Puerto Rico a levantarse!!! Ayudanos!!! #hurricanemaria#pray4pr#teammolina4pr We need help!!! We want to help our beautiful Island of Puerto Rico get up!!!#pray4pr#teammolina4pr A post shared by Yadier Molina (@yadier_marciano_molina) on Sep 21, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

On Wednesday, Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, flooding towns, crushing homes and killing at least two people. Millions of people on the island faced the dispiriting prospect of weeks and even months without electricity.

The storm knocked out the entire power grid across the U.S. territory of 3.4 million, leaving them without electricity to light their homes, cook or pump water.

Click here to get to the GoFundMe page.

