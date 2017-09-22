Aldermen Unanimously Pass Resolution Honoring Anthony Lamar Smith

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen unanimously passes a resolution honoring Anthony Lamar Smith, the drug suspect killed by former officer Jason Stockley.

Stockley was found not guilty of first-degree murder a week ago today.

President of the Board of Aldermen Lewis Reed was in studio with KMOX’s Ryan Wrecker.

“We do courtesy resolutions all the time,” Reed said. “There were probably four or five more on today’s agenda. Every Friday, we have a long list of resolutions that various … people do for people throughout their community, or whatever, right, it could be anything.”

Alderman John Collins-Muhammad introduced the resolution, and Reed described Muhammad as someone involved in the protests.

What is the goal of the resolution?

“To signify the role that Mr. Smith’s – the death of Mr. Smith – is going to play and has already played, in some of the changes that are going to take place, and have already taken place in the city of St. Louis,” Reed said.

What was unusual about this resolution, he says, is that the aldermen invited Smith’s mother to the chamber to receive it — most are given in person at events or meetings.

