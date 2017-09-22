Casino Queen Donates Large Reward for Information in Security Guard Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Casino Queen steps up to help find the suspects who shot their security guard and robbed the casino last weekend.

“The Casino Queen has made a $25,000 to crime stoppers, and we’re marketing that money for this specific crime,” says Crime Stoppers Executive Director Lisa Pischotta.

This is on top of the usual $1000 reward from Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest in the crime. She says as always your tip is anonymous. Crime stoppers has given out over $300 thousand dollars in rewards in the last ten years.

