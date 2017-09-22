Ed Sheeran Coming to Busch Stadium in Sept. 2018

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday afternoon that musician Ed Sheeran will make his Busch Stadium debut on Sept. 6, 2018.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. show go on sale Friday, October 20.
Billy Joel played a sold-out show at the baseball stadium Thursday — the night before Sheeran’s 2018 North American Stadium Tour announcement.
Sheeran was scheduled to play a sold-out show at Scottrade Center this past Sunday night, but the concert was cancelled following Jason Stockley verdict protests in the area.
