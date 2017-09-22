Police Union Says Body Cams Could be Unfair to Officers

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Despite public pressure that prompted passage this week of a one-year trial run on police body cameras, the St. Louis Police Union says it’s not a done deal. Union Business Manager Jeff Roorda says police car dashboard cameras have already been used unfairly to discipline some officers.

“Officers have been targeted because they’re unpopular with the administration, for discipline, and had their video footage unduly nitpicked,” he says.

Roorda says the police union is willing to negotiate the terms of wearing police body cameras, but he insists the union has a contractual right to negotiate policies surrounding “new equipment.”

