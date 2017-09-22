Rasmussen Poll Shows Mixed Opinions on St. Louis

Filed Under: poll, protests, Rasmussen, St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – What does America think of the images coming from St. Louis?

We usually hear about Rasmussen polls when they ask about politicians’ approval ratings or elections, but their latest poll asks about St. Louis. Nearly half think the protests are filled with criminals.

Forty-seven percent “believe it’s mostly criminals taking advantage of a situation.” Thirty-two percent think it’s legitimate outrage over the not guilty Jason Stockley verdict. And 21 percent of Americans just aren’t sure what to make of what’s happening in St. Louis. The telephone poll was conducted Monday and Tuesday this week, so just after the weekend of vandalism in the Central West End, Delmar Loop and downtown central business district.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live

Listen