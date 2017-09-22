Wagner Hopes for New Discussions after Protests

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner says she’s fielded many calls from friends on Capitol Hill, as well as constituents and family members, about racial tension escalating since the Jason Stockley “not guilty” decision.

“It’s sad to see the St. Louis region portrayed in this fashion again, but I hope this is going to lead to more dialogue and disussion that’s going to bring real solutions,” she says.

Wagner says she’s met with police officers in recent days and understands the dangers they face each time they put on their uniforms.

