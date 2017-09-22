WashU Construction Halted ‘Pending Investigation of Incident’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Police activity on the campus of Washington University is prompting a temporary halt of construction on the east end of the Danforth campus.
A written statement from the university says an incident that occurred early Friday morning prompted an investigation.
It released the following statement:
“Work on the construction site at the east end of the Danforth Campus at Washington University in St. Louis has been temporarily suspended pending investigation of an incident that occurred early this morning. The Washington University Police Department is leading the investigation in partnership with St. Louis County. No further details are available at this time.”
Washington University police are being assisted by St. Louis County police.