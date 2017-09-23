Arrests Made at Galleria Protest

St. Louis, MO (KMOX) A group of Stockley verdict protesters marched through the Galleria mall Saturday afternoon.
St Louis County Police report they gave orders for the crowd to disperse after some protesters were involved in what they called destructive actions.
Police say some did not comply with the dispersal orders and were arrested. 22 arrests were made. Among the charges-trespassing, rioting, assault on a law enforcement officer, and disorderly conduct.
County Police also say one officer was transported to the hospital with a back injury and two protesters suffered minor injuries.
Another group of protesters marched Saturday at America’s Center downtown. City Police closed Washington Avenue between 4th and 8th for a time.
No reports of arrests or property damage as yet.