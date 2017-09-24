Cardinals Manager Acknowledges National Anthem Kneeling

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – Following Oakland catcher Bruce Maxwell taking a knee during the national anthem prior to an A’s game Saturday night, we asked Cardinals manager Mike Matheny if his organization has given its players any protocol suggestions, beginning with Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh.

Here’s what Matheny told host Mike Kelly on KMOX’s “Mike Matheny Show,” Sunday morning, “It’s a fragile topic, obviously, and one that all our players, just like people across our country have their own views, but for us, we respect this country and we’re going to ask our guys to respect the flag and the anthem and those who are serving the country right now, but understand also that everybody’s story is so unique that we can’t necessarily put ourselves in their situation or their life experiences to say how they should look at life. But, we also believe as an organization that we’re doing all we can to honor our country and our leaders.”

On Saturday, Maxwell dropped to a knee and pressed his cap against his chest just outside Oakland’s dugout during the anthem, adopting a protest started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in response to police treatment of blacks. The 26-year-old rookie catcher pressed his right hand against his heart, and teammates stood in a line next to him. Teammate Mark Canha, who is white, put his right hand on one of Maxwell’s shoulders, and the two hugged after the anthem finished.

