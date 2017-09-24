Could Protests Hurt St. Louis’ Chances Of Landing Amazon HQ?

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Will ongoing protests in the streets of St. Louis hurt the city’s chances of landing Amazon.com’s new headquarters?

“Yes and no” according to Didi Caldwell, founding principal for South Carolina-based Global Location Strategies which helps companies head-hunt new locations.

She points out the timing of the protests, often accompanied by property damage and arrests in the streets, could certainly be better.

But she doesn’t believe the unrest will automatically extinguish St. Louis’ hopes in the Amazon sweepstakes.

“This is something that’s happening in this moment in time,” according to Caldwell. “They (Amazon) are looking at making an investment that’s going to last decades. So typically when we’re advising our clients we try to frame their decision in that context.”

However, she adds, oftentimes this kind of decision depends on a candidate city’s quality of life.

“And so any time you have some kind of a negative aspect like (the protests) being played out in the media it weighs on peoples’ minds,” Caldwell said. “So it may influence their decision.”

St. Louis will likely find itself facing off against cities like Dallas, Denver, Seattle and more to host a 2nd Amazon headquarters.