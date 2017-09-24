Steve Bannon Blasts GOP Establishment

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon made a brief stop in St. Louis, Sunday afternoon, to receive an award from Phyllis Schlafly’s Eagles, during the conservative group’s annual convention.
The Breitbart News executive spoke about rising up against the Republican establishment that he said is hindering President Trump’s agenda, “Here’s the reason why I love being on your side of the football. Here’s the reason I love Breitbart and working with the underdogs. It’s because you guys are tough as boot leather, and we’re going to win.”
Bannon called out one GOP leader by name, “(Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell and the Republican establishment is not going to tell you to shut up. That’s what they’re trying to do.”
Phyllis Schlafly Eagles president and St. Louisan Ed Martin introduced Bannon at the event, saying, “It’s you, and it’s you. It’s Bannon and it’s me. It’s our turn to lead the revolution to make America great.”
A small group protested across the street from the event, holding up frown face emojis and letters that spelled out the word “racist.”