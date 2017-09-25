Ameren Missouri Plans Billion-Dollar Push Into Wind, Solar Energy

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — Ameren Missouri is going in big on wind and solar power and retiring much of its coal-fired power plant capacity.

The investment into wind alone is estimated at a billion dollars.

Ameren Missouri President Michael Moehn says this is a ‘coming-of-age’ for these renewable energy sources.

“This is clearly the least cost at this point in time,” Moehn told KMOX reporter Michael Calhoun. “We’ve been watching these technologies for a number of years and the cost and the efficiencies have been improving.”

He promises rate-payers’ bills won’t go up to pay for the new turbines and panels. In fact, Moehn says “this long-term is going to save customers money.”

The long-term plan calls for Ameren Missouri to retire more than half of its coal-fired power plant capacity over the coming decades, including the closure of south county’s Meramec plant in 2022.

Moehn says Ameren Missouri intends to cut its carbon emissions, from 2005 levels, by 35 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050.

The company is also upgrading more of its infrastructure to smart grid technology, which helps distribute power more inefficiency and even diagnose the reason why your power is out.. and fix it.