Creve Coeur Police Officer Injured in Crash

CREVE COEUR (KMOX) — A Creve Coeur police officer was taken to the hospital after being injured responding to a call late Monday afternoon.
The officer was heading to an accident at Lindbergh and Baur in a fully marked patrol car with lights and sirens activated. He got into an accident with two other vehicles at eastbound Olive and Old Olive West.
Police say one of the other drivers was injured along with the officer — both of them were taken to Mercy Hospital with unspecified injuries. The third driver involved was not hurt.
The accident, which happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. Monday, had still not been cleared as of 9:30 p.m. Monday.