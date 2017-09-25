Illinois Governor Can’t Condone NFL Protests

Associated Press
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 24: The Pittsburgh Steelers bench area stays empty during the national anthem prior to the start of the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says he “strongly disagrees” with NFL players protesting during the national anthem.

The Republican, a former businessman, is part owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers. During Sunday’s game in Chicago, all but one of the Steelers stayed in the locker room during the anthem in protest of President Donald Trump’s criticism of NFL players.

Rauner says the protesters are “disrespecting” the country’s foundations and veterans. He says he “cannot and will not condone such behavior.” He adds that players have the freedom of expression and can “choose to be disrespectful.”

About 200 players nationwide kneeled or sat during the anthem Sunday.

Among other things, Trump has called for protesting players to be fired. Many players, owners and commissioners have chastised Trump for his remarks.

