‘Laclede Gas’ Goes Orange, Becomes ‘Spire’ Today

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — One of the region’s most recognizable companies gets a new name and a new look today.

For more than a century, it’s been Laclede Gas Company. But envelopes and trucks get a burst of orange along with a new name — Spire.

CEO Suzanne Sitherwood tells KMOX News the new logo, which she calls a “handshake,” has some significance.

“We’re fortunate enough to go into peoples’ homes and places of business. It’s very important to us to remember that we serve customers and it really means that handshake at the door,” she explained.

Don’t be mistaken — Spire is not some out-of-town company moving in to take over a hometown company. Laclede’s St. Louis-based parent has been on an acquisition tear since Sitherwood took the helm five years ago, buying up natural gas utilities in western Missouri, Mississippi and Alabama. It’s quadrupled in value.

Sitherwood thought one national name would be best for this new national player.

“We’re now the fifth-largest publicly-traded natural gas company in the country. Of course, we plan on continuing to grow so hopefully we remain a ‘good news’ St. Louis story,” she said.

Their uniforms might be different but the employees are the same. Account numbers shouldn’t change. But there is a new website with mobile access and Sitherwood says upgrades to infrastructure will continue.

Bigger, she says, is better: “Scale enables, in a lot of ways, improved service because of the ability to invest.”