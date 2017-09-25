Laclede Gas Officially Becomes Spire

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One of the region’s most recognizable companies gets a new name and a new look today.

As of today, Laclede Gas has officially changed it’s name to Spire. The color of note is now orange, and CEO Suzanne Sitherwood says the new logo has some significance.

“We have a mark that’s called a handshake and because we’re fortunate enough to show up to peoples’ homes, to go into their homes and places of business, it’s very important to us to remember that we serve customers and it really means a handshake at the door,” she says.

Spire is not some out-of-town company moving in. Laclede has been on an acquisition tear, buying up natural gas utilities in Kansas City, Mississippi, and Alabama, and Sitherwood thought one national name would be best for this new natural gas player.

“We’re now the fifth largest publicly traded national gas company in the country, and of course we plan on continuing to grow, so hopefully we continue to be a good news St. Louis story,” she says.

It’s the same employees, your account number should be the same, but there’s a new website, including mobile access, and Sitherwood says upgrades to infrastructure will continue.

