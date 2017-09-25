Local Demonstrators Speak Out Against Graham-Cassidy Bill

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Chanting “Kill the bill, not us!”, several dozen protestors turned up on the steps of the local offices for Missouri’s two U. S. Senators Monday afternoon.

They’re opposed to replacing the current Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, with a Republican proposal that Paraquad CEO Amy Wehmeyer characterizes as “devastating”.

“The Cassidy-Graham bill will basically gut Medicaid,” she insisted. “It will take away services to millions of people and take away millions of dollars in Missouri.”

Many used a bullhorn to tell passers-by what the loss of Obamacare would mean to them, including Juliet Salih.

“I am a person with a pre-existing condition,” she explained. “I have cerebral palsy and I get my health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. If it gets cut I don’t have health insurance. If it gets cut I don’t get to go to the doctor the next time I get sick.”

Paraquad CEO Amy Wehmeyer foresees a net loss of more than $730 million in Missouri alone between the years 2020 and 2026 should the GOP plan to replace Obamacare be approved.

“And the money’s got to come from somewhere, so money that doesn’t come from the federal government will come from the state of Missouri, and if it doesn’t come from the state of Missouri then people with disabilities and seniors and poor people will not have services, and there will be waiting lists,” she said.

A CBS News Poll conducted over the weekend found that more than 50% of respondents disapprove of Graham-Cassidy, while just 20% are in favor.

Overall, more than a quarter of those surveyed by CBS News declined to give an opinion of the GOP bill, but those who did express an opinion said they disapproved by more than two to one.