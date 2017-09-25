Marchers Swing Past Busch Stadium During Latest Protest

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – For the first time since the Stockley verdict was made public on Sept. 15th, the St. Louis Cardinals were in town for a game at Busch Stadium.

That gave Stockley protestors an opportunity to head to the stadium during their march Monday night, and they did so.

No incident were reported and no arrests were made before the marchers went back to market and 16th — their starting point — and broke up for the evening.

There were a few tense moments as the group, about 300 strong, threatened to march up the 10th Street ramp and block westbound traffic on Interstate 64.

There was showdown of about 20 minutes when protestors seemed like they might overwhelm the line of officers in riot gear and gain access to the highway, but they eventually turned back and instead headed for the stadium a couple of blocks away.

Once there, they chanted loudly “No justice, no baseball!”, and while a couple of demonstrators were seen fiddling with the metal barrier keeping them out of stadium property, that effort was eventually abandoned and the group went elsewhere.

This disappointed Cardinals fan left the game, a Cubs blowout of St. Louis, early and just missed a close encounter with demonstrators.

“I support their cause and what they are saying,” she told KMOX News. “I support the protests in general until they start to hurt people, obviously.”

Another Cards fans weighed in on the phrase that has come to epitomize the protests.

“Who streets, my streets!,” he said. “This is my street because I pay to use it and I need it to get where I’m going. And they have no right to do anything that takes up the streets to the point where I’m uncomfortable.”

The protest eventually broke up around 10 pm where it had started, Market and 16th Street, with no damage and no arrests reported.