Med Students Not Prepared to Prescribe Medical Marijuana

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Many states allow medical marijuana, but a new local study finds few medical schools are addressing it with their students.

Washington University researchers surveyed the deans in charge of curriculum at the nation’s medical schools, getting responses from more than 100 of them. They also surveyed more than 250 residents and fellows currently completing their training at Wash U.

“Almost 70 percent of deans felt that their graduates were not at all prepared to prescribe medical marijuana. And even more striking was almost 90 percent of residents and fellows at Wash U felt not at all prepared to prescribe medical marijuana,” says lead study author Anastasia Evanoff.

Evanoff says it is critical to keep med students up to date on the latest medical marijuana info, both pro and con, so that when they do become doctors, they might feel more prepared to at least answer their patients questions about it.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook