Missouri Fights Right to Work, Minimum Wage Hike

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KMOX) – Missouri’s Chamber Commerce is fighting two proposals it says would be bad for business; a repeal of Right to Work and a statewide minimum wage hike. Chamber President Dan Mehan says he’s very concerned.
“It’s a very serious threat. It’s one that we can handle, we’ll have to just tell the truth about what it means for Missouri so when people hear what it’s really about, they come our way. We’ve very confident we’re going to win this,” he says.
The Right to Work repeal proposal is expected to make it to the November 2018 ballot, after petition signatures are validated. Supporters gathered 300,000 signatures and they only need 105,000. A separate plan to put a $12 minimum wage on the same ballot is still in the signature-gathering stage.