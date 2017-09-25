South St. Louis County Standoff Ends in Suicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) — A man is dead after a five-hour standoff with police, and authorities say he killed himself.

A woman in south St. Louis County called police about 7:30 Monday morning to say her estranged husband was at the home despite a restraining order against him. When the man realized police were called, he barricaded himself in the garage.

Police believed the man had a gun. The St. Louis County police tactical operations unit tried to contact the man, but heard a gunshot around 1 p.m.

Police say they had been called to the home five times since Aug. 17 for domestic assaults and disturbances.

