Win Tickets To The Blues Home Opener

Filed Under: St. Louis Blues

Win: A pair of tickets to the St. Louis Blues home opener

Contest Ends: Friday, September 29, 2017

Listen the Mark Reardon Show on KMOX Monday through Friday this week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the St Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars on Saturday, October 7th at 7 pm.

Be sure to come early for the pregame rally, featuring live music, games and more! All fans will receive a 17-18 Team Calendar courtesy of Dobbs Tire & Auto Center. For a full schedule of week-long activities celebrating the start of the Blues season, go to stlouisblues.com.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, September 29, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen