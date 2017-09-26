Click Here To Listen To Blues Hockey | Blues Central

3 Women Allege Assault by St. Louis University Athletes

Filed Under: assault, athletes, St. Louis University, Title IX

ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOX) — Police are investigating reports from three women that they were sexually assaulted by St. Louis University student athletes early Sunday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports two of the women are students at the university. They went to police early Sunday and reported the assaults happened in an on-campus apartment.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

University President Fred Pestello said in a statement Tuesday that he was deeply troubled by the allegations. He did not release details, and it wasn’t clear how many athletes were accused.

The university is working with outside counsel to conduct a formal Title IX investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen