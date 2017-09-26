By Tere Scott

Why leave all of the refreshing iced-cold goodness of a caffeinated beverage to iced tea when iced coffee offers a fresh new taste. Perk up your day with a twist to the piping hot caffeinated beverage that typically starts your day. Add some ice to your favorite hot brewed coffee beans, and enjoy the pick-me-up any time of day or night. Sit and refresh with an ice-cold non-alcoholic beverage. Discover the best places for iced coffee in St. Louis at these locally owned coffee house shops.

Park Avenue Coffee

417 N. 10th St.

St. Louis, MO 63101

(314) 231-5282

www.parkavenuecoffee.com

Don’t settle for regular black coffee when you can get iced Americano, a blend of bitter sweet with caramel macchiato, or spices usually found in tea with iced Thai coffee. All of the coffees are air roasted in this locally owned hot spot that also served their coffee cold on ice. Sit down and enjoy your iced-cold caffeinated beverage in a relaxed and friendly environment. Top it off with some local favorite gooey butter cake.

RISE Coffee House

4180 Manchester Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

(314) 405-8171

www.risecoffeestl.com

When creating hope and encouragement is done one cup of coffee at a time, you rise above, which is what the name of this coffee shop is all about. Step into the heart of Webster to enjoy the Grove neighborhood with a coffee shop that is locally owned and grounded in the community. All of the specialty coffees are sustainably crafted. Satisfy your taste buds with iced coffees like Kyoto or toddy.

Sump Coffee

3700 S. Jefferson Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63118

(314) 328-1400

www.sumpcoffee.com

More than just another trip to a coffeehouse, your visit is an entire experience! With quality coffees from Ethiopia, Peru, Colombia or Costa Rico, you know it’s going to be good. Step inside, look around at all of the unique wood accents as you sit back and sip in this alternative atmosphere. Or, sit back in the comfort of your own home and order all the finest brews online to make your own iced coffee.

Related: Best Donuts In St. Louis

Blueprint Coffee

6225 Delmar Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63130

(314) 266-6808

www.blueprintcoffee.com

Enjoy a locally owned, specialty roaster and coffee bar in the heart of The Loop. The owners and brewmasters understand that good coffee starts with the quality of the bean. From there, to provide local with the best coffee, it requires a good relationship between the vendors and the customers who drink the final product. For iced coffee, ask about their cold brew methods with the toddy.

Living Room

2808 Sutton Blvd.

Maplewood, MO 63143

(314) 899-0173

www.livingroomstl.com

You just found your new favorite spot if you like food, homemade loaves of bread, and coffees made from scratch and brewed fresh. Sit back and enjoy a cafe’ that serves lunch, dinner, and weekend buffets that are gladly accented with a side of coffee roasted on site. Sip on bitts or Kyoto cold brew coffee. Add an extra shot of caffeine with cold brew espresso and tonic.

Related: Best Places To Meet New People In St. Louis