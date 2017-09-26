Blue Jackets Top Visiting Blues, 5-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves and recorded an assist to help Columbus to a 5-2 exhibition win Tuesday night over St. Louis.
Korpisalo played the entire game for the Blue Jackets, and was credited with the primary assist on Tyler Motte’s goal at 1:47 of the first.
Markus Hannikainen, Markus Nutivaara, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Dean Kukan also scored for Columbus.
Sam Blais and Tage Thompson scored for St. Louis, and Jake Allen made 35 stops.
