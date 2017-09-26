Click Here To Listen To Blues Hockey | Blues Central

Blue Jackets Top Visiting Blues, 5-2

Associated Press
Filed Under: Columbus Blue Jackets, Joonas Korpisalo, St. Louis Blues, Tage Thompson

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves and recorded an assist to help Columbus to a 5-2 exhibition win Tuesday night over St. Louis.

Korpisalo played the entire game for the Blue Jackets, and was credited with the primary assist on Tyler Motte’s goal at 1:47 of the first.

Markus Hannikainen, Markus Nutivaara, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Dean Kukan also scored for Columbus.

Sam Blais and Tage Thompson scored for St. Louis, and Jake Allen made 35 stops.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen