Ferguson Says Body Cams can Help St. Louis Police Officers

Filed Under: body cams, Ferguson, police

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The city of Ferguson has some advice for St. Louis police about getting body cameras – there’s nothing to be afraid of.

In St. Louis, a city hall board has approved a one-year free trial run for police body cameras, but the police union says it still needs to negotiate with the department how they’ll be used.

Ferguson officers have been wearing body cameras since the fall of 2014, shortly after the Michael Brown shooting. Chief Delrish Moss says while officers haven’t used deadly force or fired a shot since then, the cameras have been useful.

“A lot of times it catches people doing things that they shouldn’t, citizens, actually. In Palm Beach County a few years ago when they got body cameras, there was an allegation that a police officer had arrested a woman and fondled her under her clothing, but the video camera cleared the police officer,” he says.

Chief Moss says in Ferguson the body cameras have helped police track witness statements at the scene of an incident, to make sure they don’t change their story later on.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen